Britain is suspending millions of pounds-worth of aid payments to the Palestinian Authority amid claims taxpayers cash is ending up in the hands of terrorists, The Sun reported on Friday.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a freeze pending an investigation, according to the report.

