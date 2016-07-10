Arab MK visits archterrorist in prison; Erdan livid

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Friday issued a scathing condemnation of MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List party, who visited archterrorist Marwan Barghouti in prison.

Barghouti, one of the founders of the Tanzim terrorist group which is affiliated with the Fatah movement, is currently serving five life sentences in Israeli prison for his role in planning suicide terror attacks.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)