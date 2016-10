Hurricane Matthew continued to batter Haiti on Friday, with the number of dead soaring to 842, Reuters reported.

In addition, tens of thousands have been left homeless and crops were destroyed in the Caribbean nation’s breadbasket region, according to the news agency.

