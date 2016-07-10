What Yom Kippur should accomplish within each of us.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
20:13
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16
Tshuva as a way to Yom Kippur
What Yom Kippur should accomplish within each of us.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs