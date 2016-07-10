Herzog: Bennett's call will lead us to a civil war

Opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog, chairman of the Zionist Union, on Friday attacked Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett for his call to annex Judea and Samaria.

"Naftali Bennett's call for self sacrifice will lead Israel to the brink of a civil war, a return to the 1967 borders, the loss of the settlement blocs, the division of Jerusalem and international isolation," he warned.

