Netanyahu, Erdan asked to permit Jewish prayer on Temple Mount on Yom Kippur

Attorney Aviad Visoly on Friday turned to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, demanding they allow Jews to pray on the Temple Mount on Yom Kippur.

"The Temple Mount is the holiest place for every Jew and its holiness is especially highlighted on the Day of Atonement. It is the only place on Earth where Jews can uphold the commandment of bowing to God on Yom Kippur," he wrote, adding that prayer on the Temple Mount must be allowed "constitutionally, legally, and politically," as he put it.

