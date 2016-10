16:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Haiti: Death toll from Hurricane Matthew rises to 478 The death toll in Haiti from Hurricane Matthew rose to 478, local officials said Friday. The storm continues to make its way towards the East Coast of the United States.



