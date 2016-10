10:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Russian aircraft invades Finland's airspace A Russian aircraft has invaded Finland's airspace twice on Friday. Finnish military aircraft in the area identified a Sukhoi Su-27 over the Baltic Sea.







► ◄ Last Briefs