News Briefs

Hurricane Matthew has now weakened from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 3. It is expected to hit the Florida coast in the coming hours.
More than 300 people have been killed so far in the deadly storm.
Tags:Hurricane Matthew
10:35
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16
