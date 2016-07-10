News Briefs

IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16

Hurrican Matthew is now Category 3.

Hurricane Matthew has now weakened from a Category 4 hurricane to a Category 3. It is expected to hit the Florida coast in the coming hours. 

More than 300 people have been killed so far in the deadly storm.



