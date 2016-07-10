IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
10:33
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16

Motorcyclist moderately injured on Route 66

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he slipped on Route 66 near Kibbutz Ha'Zorea. 

Magen David Adom volunteers administered treatment and transferred the motorcyclist to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.



Tags:motorcyclist


Related Stories
Last Briefs