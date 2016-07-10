Motorcyclist moderately injured on Route 66

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was moderately injured when he slipped on Route 66 near Kibbutz Ha'Zorea.
Magen David Adom volunteers administered treatment and transferred the motorcyclist to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
