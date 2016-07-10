IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16

Pedestrian hit by truck

A 70-year-old man was moderately injured when a truck hit him on Hertzl Street in the central city of Yehud.

Magen David Adom paramedics administered treatment and transferred the victim to Tel Hashomer Hospital.



