Pedestrian hit by truck

A 70-year-old man was moderately injured when a truck hit him on Hertzl Street in the central city of Yehud.
Magen David Adom paramedics administered treatment and transferred the victim to Tel Hashomer Hospital.
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16
