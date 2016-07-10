Seven people were injured lightly and moderately when a truck collided with a minibus on Route 38 near Zekharia.
Magen David Adom staff administered first aid and transferred the victims to local hospitals.
10:25
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16
7 injured in collision between minibus and truck
