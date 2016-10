The man who was critically injured by a car on Route 99, near Kibbutz Snir, was declared dead.

A top Magen David Adom paramedic who was on the scene said, "On the road near a car we found a man of around 40 years old, with seriously bleeding head wounds. He was not breathing and had no heartbeat. We attempted to administer first aid, but his injury was severe and we were forced to declare him dead."