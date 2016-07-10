UN Security Council to discuss 'settlements'

The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting next week on Israeli construction in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, Haaretz reported Thursday.

The Arria Formula meeting will not involve a vote and is expected to be open to the media, according to the newspaper. Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem fear it will turn into an international demonstration of condemnation of the Israeli government’s policy and set the stage for an “anti-settlement resolution” in the Security Council after the upcoming U.S. elections.