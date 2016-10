05:49 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Czech Jews slam volleyball team named for poison used by Nazis Read more



Czech Jews protest the naming of a children’s volleyball team Cyklon B, after the poison that Nazis used to kill Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs