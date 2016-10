05:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Poll: Clinton has narrow edge in New Hampshire Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton holds a 2-point edge over Republican Donald Trump in New Hampshire, a new poll released Thursday found. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll cited by CNN found that likely voters in the state supported Clinton 44%, while 42% support Trump, within the poll's margin of error. Read more



