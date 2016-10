03:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Florida Governor on Hurricane Matthew: It's a monster Florida Gov. Rick Scott held a news conference on Thursday evening as Hurricane Matthew was set to hit. "We are already starting to see the impacts and it's a monster," he said, adding that residents in evacuation zones should go inland. "You still have time to leave. Get out. There's no reason to take a chance."



