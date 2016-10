01:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16 Finland: Russian fighter violated our airspace Finland's defense ministry said on Thursday it suspected a Russian fighter jet violated Finnish airspace earlier in the day, Reuters reported. Finland had scrambled jets to identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea. It has accused Russia of several breaches of its airspace since the Ukraine crisis began in 2014.



