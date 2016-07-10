IsraelNationalNews.com

New Jersey train crash caused by speeding

The New Jersey commuter train which crashed into a station in Hoboken last week accelerated to twice the speed limit shortly before the crash, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The engineer applied the brakes less than a second before the train crashed into the station's bumping post, according to information obtained from the train data recorder, the investigators said. A woman was killed and more than 100 people were injured in the accident.



