  Tishrei 5, 5777 , 07/10/16

Soccer: Israel defeats Macedonia in World Cup qualifier

Israel's national soccer team on Thursday defeated the Macedonian team 2-1 in the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tomer Hemed and Tal Ben Haim scored the team’s two goals in the first half.



