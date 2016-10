Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Jewish Home party, on Thursday evening called on Israel to annex Judea and Samaria.

He spoke at a concert with singers Aharon Razel and Shuli Rand which was held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem in memory of Rabbi Hanan Porat who passed away five years ago and who was one the founders of Gush Emunim, which led Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria after the Yom Kippur War.