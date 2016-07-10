IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16

Two seriously injured in Kfar Rameh

Two men were seriously injured after they were shot in Kfar Rameh in the Galilee. They were evacuated to the Medical Center of the Galilee in Nahariya.

The motive for the shooting was apparently criminal in nature.



