Ben Dahan: Building in Jerusalem is peace itself

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan guided a "selichot tour" in the Old City of Jerusalem.

"Building in Jerusalem is not an obstacle to peace, it is peace! If our partners want peace, it is a peace in which the Nation of Israel is in its land, and they are declaring loud and clear that they accept it," he said.

He added, "our presence here tonight testifies like a thousand witnesses to the fact that the Nation of Israel has chosen the heritage of Israel. The State of Israel is, first and foremost, Jewish, and only afterward democratic. Not just symbolically Jewish, but essentially Jewish."