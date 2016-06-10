According to Channel 4, a military vehicle was saved from lynching after it mistakenly entered Kfar Dura and was attacked by terrorists throwing rocks.
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16
Military vehicle survives lynch in Kfar Dura
According to Channel 4, a military vehicle was saved from lynching after it mistakenly entered Kfar Dura and was attacked by terrorists throwing rocks.
Hatzalah of Judea and Samaria said that the driver survived unharmed.
