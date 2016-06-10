IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16

Military vehicle survives lynch in Kfar Dura

According to Channel 4, a military vehicle was saved from lynching after it mistakenly entered Kfar Dura and was attacked by terrorists throwing rocks.

Hatzalah of Judea and Samaria said that the driver survived unharmed.



