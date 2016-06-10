Liberman: We will not tolerate provocation

Liberman responded in the wake of recent rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli citizens.

"We're not looking for adventure, and nobody is pushing for a tougher response against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but we are determined to guard the citizens of Israel, and on that point there will be no compromise," he said.

"Every shot from Gaza into sovereign Israeli territory will be met with a powerful response."

"It is not our intention to initiate a military process. However, we will not tolerate any shots or provocations from anybody against Israeli citizens, or any strike against Israeli sovereignty. Neither shooting nor flotillas," he said.