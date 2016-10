(AFP) - France's foreign minister told Russia that there was no justification for the fierce assault on Syria's Aleppo, as Moscow

said it was ready to "work on" a French-drafted UN resolution seeking to allow aid into the besieged city.



"What is happening in Aleppo is without precedent - nothing can justify such a deluge of fire and of death," Jean-Marc Ayrault said after meeting

Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.