19:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 IDF arrests Arab on way to weapons deal IDF forces and police arrested near Halhul an Arab suspected to be on his way to carry out a weapons deal. In addition, the forces confiscated a homemade "Carlo" submachine gun. The suspect was arrested and the findings transferred to security forces.



