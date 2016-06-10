5 were lightly injured in a fire that erupted in an apartment complex in Beitar Illit. Firefighters are working to put out the fire.
MDA medics administered aid to the injured and evacuated them to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.
5 injured in Beitar Illit fire
