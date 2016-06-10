Finance Committee approves billion for social programs

The Finance Committee approved this afternoon the transfer of funds amounting to 980 million shekels for cultural projects.

Among other things, some 20.7 million shekels was transferred to the Economics Ministry to continue funding for projects that employ Haredim, for raising funds in employment services and for raising the budget for professional training programs for Haredim.

13.4 million shekels was transferred to the Welfare Ministry for funding the "Kimcha Dapischa" project that distributes aid to those in need during the holidays of the month of Tishrei. This aid is given twice a year to poor populations, in addition to other aid packages before Tishrei holidays and Pesach.

In addition, 640 million shekels were allotted to the Ministry of Education for funding employment programs for Haredim and minorities, transportation funding for special education, funding for counselors in informal education and youth trips.