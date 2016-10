17:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Traffic on Route 1 after car erupts in fire Route 1 is seeing traffic between the Lod Interchange and the Ben Shemen Interchange, due to a car which erupted in fire.



► ◄ Last Briefs