16:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 40-year-old worker seriously injured in Kiryat Gat A 40-year-old construction worker was seriously injured from a heavy item that fell on him in a factory in the industrial sector of Kiryat Gat. Magen David Adom (MDA) administered aid to the man and evacuated him to the hospital with an MDA helicopter.



