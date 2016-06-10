16:27 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Car bomb near Turkish airport An explosion occurred outside a police station in Turkey near the Ataturk Airport. According to the report from Turkish media, the explosion was caused by a car bomb, and there were a number of injuries at the scene.



