  Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16

Car bomb near Turkish airport

An explosion occurred outside a police station in Turkey near the Ataturk Airport.

According to the report from Turkish media, the explosion was caused by a car bomb, and there were a number of injuries at the scene.



