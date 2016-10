AFP reported that two German courts Thursday jailed an Islamic State group jihadist and handed prison terms to four men for backing another

Islamist militant group in Syria.

In one trial, a German-Turkish citizen named only as Kerim Marc B. received a jail term of six years and nine months for swearing allegiance to IS chief

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and joining the group in combat.

In another trial, four men were sentenced for supporting the Islamist Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham.