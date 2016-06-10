Assad denies targeting hospitals and civilians

Syria's President Bashar Assad has denied reports that his government is targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure, according to the Associated Press. Responding to Syrian opposition activists and international relief agencies who said Syrian and Russian warplanes have been hitting hospitals and infrastructure in the northern city of Aleppo, Assad told Denmark's TV2 station that "to say that this is our aim as a government, (that) we give the orders to destroy hospitals or schools or to kill civilians, this is against our interest."

Excerpts from the interview were released by Assad's office on Thursday. A full version is to be aired later. Assad said that had his government been "committing all these atrocities," he could not have remained president. He also said mistakes are sometimes committed by individuals in any war.