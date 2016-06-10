IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16

Explosions heard in Eshkol Region

Explosions were heard in the Eshkol Council Region, Thursday afternoon, following the sounding of the Color Red missile alert.

The rocket was traced to an open area. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



