Muhammad and Tamar were the most popular names given to newborns during the just-concluded Hebrew year of 5776, according to figures released on Thursday by the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority.

The next most popular names among the boys were Yoseph and David. Among girls, the names were Adelle and Miriam. Looking just at the Jewish sector, the top boys names were Uri, David and Ariel while the most popular girls' names were Tamar, Avigail and Adelle.