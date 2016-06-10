1st look at the Israel National Archaeology Campus

On Sunday, the media will get its first look at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel, which is currently under construction opposite the Israel Museum and next to the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem.

Part of the impressive structure will be inaugurated during the Sukkot holiday and will be officially open to the public in about a year. It will provide visitors from Israel and abroad a behind-the-scenes look at archaeological work and will serve as an educational center and will display the activity of the laboratories in real time.