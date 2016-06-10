'Cultural codes should not prevent police intervention'

The Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality held an urgent meeting, Thursday, on the functioning of police and welfare agencies when Arab women are murdered. The meeting was prompted by the murder of Dua’a Abu Sharkh last week in Lod.

Member of Knesset Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) said, "It's unthinkable that police are prevented from getting involved, just because of the cultural codes of the different groups in Israeli society." She also said, "The police must enter "sectoral" places and not leave them abandoned to the self-management of the various groups."