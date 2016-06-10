eBay buys Israeli company

eBay announced, late Wednesday, that it has signed an agreement to acquire Corrigon Limited of Tel Aviv, an eight-year-old pioneer of visual search technologies. In a media release, eBay said, "Corrigon helps identify objects within an image, matching both visual and textual elements to ensure that the image is recognized, correctly classified and best-matched to its corresponding product. With more than one billion live listings on eBay’s platform, Corrigon's expertise and technology will help match the best images to their products so that shoppers can be confident that what they buy is exactly what they see."

Upon the close of the transaction, the Corrigon team will join eBay’s structured data organization in eBay’s Israeli Development Center in Netanya. The release did not disclose the price of the sale, while various media are reporting it to be around $30 million.