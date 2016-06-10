09:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Drowning death on Trumpeldor Beach in Tel Aviv A 30-year-old woman drowned, Thursday morning on Trumpeldor Beach in Tel Aviv. Medics and paramedics of the Magen David Adom emergency service tried to resuscitate her but were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.



