Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Shachar is left without Ohad



Only last week Major Ohad Cohen Nov (34) and his wife Shachar celebrated Ohad's promotion as deputy commander of the air base. The pilot was killed during a crash landing of an F-16 fighter jet in southern Israel on Wednesday evening.