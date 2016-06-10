Duesseldorf flight cleared to continue to Tel Aviv

A Germania Airlines flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv was safely diverted to Munich, Thursday morning, after a passenger apparently had a heart attack.
The flight resumed after the patient was taken off the plane.
