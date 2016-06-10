IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16

Duesseldorf flight cleared to continue to Tel Aviv

A Germania Airlines flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv was safely diverted to Munich, Thursday morning, after a passenger apparently had a heart attack.

The flight resumed after the patient was taken off the plane.



