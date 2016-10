08:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 7 Arabs arrested for pipe-bomb attack on Rachel's Tomb The police announced, Thursday, the arrest of seven Arab youths in connection with a recent pipe-bomb attack on Rachel's Tomb, between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.



