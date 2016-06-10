Duterte's popularity soars with Philippine crime war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's popularity has soared during his first three months in office, according to Agence France Presse. AFP cited an independent survey published Thursday, in which 76 percent of Filipinos said they were "satisfied" with Duterte's performance, with just 11 percent reporting being "dissatisfied" and the rest undecided.

The Manila-based Social Weather Stations polling group surveyed 1,200 adults nationwide from September 24-27, asking them simply about Duterte's performance as president without reference to his brutal war on crime. Defense ally the United States, the United Nations and the European Union have led global condemnation of Duterte's unprecedented crime crackdown, which has left more than 3,000 people dead and raised fears of mass extrajudicial killings.