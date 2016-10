07:30 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 65,000 passengers expected at Ben-Gurion Airport About 65,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday. That's down 12,000 from Wednesday but busy by Ben-Gurion standards. The Airports Authority recommends passengers check in from home via airline websites or the Ben-Gurion Airport smartphone application.



