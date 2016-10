A racist man who threatened to “kill all the Jews” at a London Jewish neighborhood has been found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse, The London Evening Standard reported on Wednesday.

The man, 36-year-old Stuart Birnie, approached a Jewish man in the street in Stamford Hill and begun hurling vile anti-Semitic comments at him, such as “f*** all the Jewish people” and “I’m going to kill all the Jews”.