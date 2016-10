06:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 World's oldest man celebrates bar mitzvah 100 years late Read more



113-year-old Yisrael Kristal, a Holocaust survivor living in Israel, celebrated his bar mitzvah a century late. ► ◄ Last Briefs