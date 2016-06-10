Ariel: National service against the state? Not on my watch

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Uri Ariel (Jewish Home), who is responsible for Israel's National Service, clarified on Wednesday that he will forbid national service volunteers from serving in an organizations that boycott the state.

Most National Religious young women, who are entitled to exemptions from the IDF, and young men whose profiles preclude enlistment, serve the state for one or two years in various fields, from acting as aides in schools and running youth groups to hospital and organizational work.