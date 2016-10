03:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Tishrei 4, 5777 , 06/10/16 Biden to speak at Washington event memorializing Peres Read more



Vice President Joe Biden to speak at a memorial for Shimon Peres at a Washington, D.C., synagogue. ► ◄ Last Briefs