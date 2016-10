President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday that the Israeli homeland’s culture is multifaceted and that there is room for everyone.

"Israel of Zelda, Natan Alterman, Yossi Banai, Avihu Medina and the ‘Garbuzim’, all together make up one great culture," Rivlin said at a concert celebrating the 70th birthday of singer and composer Hanan Yovel in Petah Tikva.